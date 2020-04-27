Preparing to Re-Launch: New Bern Now’s Website

We’re really excited to announce the re-launch of NewBernNow.com!

We couldn’t do it without Jeremy LeRay, owner of New Bern Web Design! He has been our “Peace of Mind” for years by maintaining and updating the security side of the website.

Without Jeremy and his team’s vigilance and dedication, we may have given up since we don’t have the technical knowledge to ensure a secure website. Website security is essential. There’s no point in spending countless hours researching information and publishing articles if the website is vulnerable to hackers.

This is a major overhaul of thousands of pages and posts dating back to 2009. We deleted at least 2,000 pages and restructured the site to be more user friendly. Jeremy’s design skills and website management expertise were instrumental in the re-design. We couldn’t have done it without New Bern Web Design!

NewBernNow.com will be temporarily down for a short period of time this week as we make the transition. You may not even realize it until you see the new design!

We appreciate your patience and hope you will enjoy the fresh new look and user friendly experience.

Please let us know if you have any questions or comments by sending us an email.

Thank you,

Wendy Card