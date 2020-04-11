Rehab Hospital Patient “Visit”

CarolinaEast Rehabilitation Hospital staff organized a special moment between mother and daughter during the current no visitor policy in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. This 86-year-old hip revision patient, Effie Avery, took a break from her three hours of therapy a day to see her daughter, Nona Bexell, through the glass window. Effie says the CarolinaEast staff have been “so helpful and nice” but seeing her family in person made all the difference in her healing. Her care team is honored they were able to lift her spirits with this touching “visit”.

Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System