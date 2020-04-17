Rotary Club of New Bern Essay Winner

Congratulations to Addison Davis as the First-Place winner of The Rotary Club of New Bern’s Four-Way Test Essay contest. As the first-place contest winner, Ms. Davis will receive $200!

For over 75 years, Rotarians have used the 4-Way Test as a practical yardstick in their business, community and personal affairs. The contest was designed to introduce middle school students to the Rotary principles of ethics and service. Ms. Davis is to be commended for using those basic principles and ethics to clearly express how the Four-Way Test helps her confront and deal with difficult situations.

When The Rotary Club of New Bern is able to meet again as a group, we are going to invite Ms. Davis and her parents to attend a Rotary meeting so she can be recognized and introduced to our members, who look forward to meeting her and hearing her presentation of her winning essay.

Submitted by: Darlene Brown, Executive Director, Craven County Partners in Education