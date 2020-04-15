Southeast Plastics “Intubation Box” Donation

Southeast Plastics in New Bern, who specialize in engraving and print receptive plastic sheets, made and donated several face shields and an “Intubation Box” to CarolinaEast Medical Center for use on potential COVID-19 patients. The box is designed to act as a protective shield between the patient and medical staff, thereby hopefully minimizing the risk of disease transmission. Similar devices have been used in hospitals across the world during endotracheal intubation on patients with COVID-19. The clear plastic cube covers the patient’s head and has two holes through which the clinician passes his or her hands to perform the procedure.

CarolinaEast appreciates Southeast Plastics’ effort in helping us protect our staff and patients.

Submitted by: Brandy Popp, Manager, Public Relations and Outreach, CarolinaEast Health System