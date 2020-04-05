Stop the Spread of the Virus on Social Media – Don’t Share Fiction

With a global pandemic at our door, besides social distancing and hand washing, I think it’s VITAL that all of us can help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 on social media.

Although we have no control over what our country’s leaders say, we do have control of what information we believe and share on our social media profiles. It could save lives. We’ve all heard at least one story of someone dying because they believed what someone said and consumed a substance that they thought would save them from getting COVID-19.

It’s so easy for people to spread false information on social media that causes civil discourse, harm or even death. There are a lot of bad actors who are profiting from made up stories as their audience are believing it and sharing it.

It’s even more disturbing and sad that unfounded information is coming from our elected officials. They only know if they are saying what they believe to be true or they are misleading the public for their personal benefit. I believe in evidence based facts from epidemiologists and scientists who have been working for months to combat the virus. I urge you to look at their research papers and data before believing what you hear/see from a politician or news pundit on television.

A lot of information is created by “bots” that are not humans…they’re fake accounts. This isn’t new, but I see it every day from friends or people that I follow on social media. They truly believe these false narratives and share it for others to decide if it’s true or not. I say this because if they are questioned about what they posted by their friends; they spend hours defending the bogus story. It’s unbelievable how these non-human “bots” can create such chaos and ultimately destroy friendships that may have been created years ago.

Since the major social media companies have allowed this to continue, I believe it’s our responsibility to check the facts before spreading these rumors.

It’s no surprise how politically divided our country is. It is a surprise that instead of our country coming together to help each other, people are still attacking their friends on social media over politics that relate to the virus. I don’t get it.

What are your thoughts?

Wendy Card