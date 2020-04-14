Take Yoga Classes Online with A Hopeful Balance

Classes on Zoom this Week
Tuesday
8 a.m. Hiit on Zoom
9 a.m. Yoga on Zoom
10:15 a.m. Barre on Zoom
11:15 a.m. Free Kids Yoga on Zoom
12 p.m. Yoga Sculpt on Zoom
5 p.m. Yoga on Zoom
6:30 p.m. Yin on Zoom
Wednesday
8 a.m. HIit on Zoom
9 a.m. Yoga on Zoom
11:15 a.m. Free Kids Yoga on Zoom
12 p.m. Yoga Sculpt on Zoom
5 p.m. Yoga on Zoom
6:15 p.m. Barre on Zoom
Thursday
8 a.m. Yoga on Zoom
9:30 a.m. Yoga on Zoom
11:15 a.m. Free Kids Yoga on Zoom
12 p.m. Hiit on Zoom
5 p.m. Yoga Sculpt on Zoom
6:30 p.m. Yin on Zoom
Friday
7:30 a.m. Hiit on Zoom
9 a.m. Yoga on Zoom
5 p.m. Yoga on Zoom
Saturday
9 a.m. Yoga on Zoom
10:15 a.m. Barre on Zoom
12 p.m. Yoga on Zoom
Sunday
9 a.m. Yoga on Zoom
10 a.m. Yin on Zoom
5 p.m. Barre on Zoom
Monday
9:30 a.m. Yoga on Zoom
11:15 a.m. Free Kids Yoga on Zoom
12 p.m. Yoga Sculpt on Zoom
5 p.m. Yoga on Zoom
6:30 p.m. Barre on Zoom
Classes will still be LIVE times- posted online to the schedule tab – www.ahopefulbalance.com/schedule.
Here’s all you need to do to join into a class:
- Pre register for class via MindBody
- Download Zoom on your phone or computer
- Create your free Zoom Account (this can be app OR website)
- Your teacher will send you a link via email at least 15 minutes before start of class and you’ll just have to click the link we send you – to ensure you get the link in time please make sure you are signed up in MindBody at least 15 min before class time!
Since you will be muted, you can have your kids or pets around and have no problems. Just find the best space possible in your home and gather any yoga props you have. You can also substitute in some household items. Pillows, blankets, water bottles, books, tall jars- lots of household items can be used as props – get creative!
Submitted by: Hope Bucher, A Hopeful Balance
For rates and more information, check out AHopefulBalance.com.