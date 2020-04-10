Takeout for Healthcare Heroes

In an email that CarolinaEast’s CEO, Ray Leggett, sent to the entire staff last week addressing the COVID-19 cases now present in our communities, he ended the message by saying, Thank you for being HEROES!!!

In response to Mr. Leggett’s email and this tragic COVID-19 pandemic, The CarolinaEast Foundation is launching the Take Out for Healthcare Heroes campaign. Please consider making a gift to this campaign in support of our healthcare heroes as well as in support of our local restaurants. Here’s how it will work. The Foundation will collect donations and according to the amount collected, orders will be made daily from local restaurants and delivered directly to the healthcare heroes.

This is a tangible way to

Help the healthcare heroes on the front lines by providing meals and snacks Help support our local restaurants and thus our local economy Help our personal mental and spiritual health with knowing we are making a gift that will directly help so many local healthcare heroes AND businesses during this COIV-19 crisis.

100% of these gifts will go to local restaurants and local healthcare heroes. Thank you for your thoughtful consideration.

Gifts can be made at www.carolinaeastfoundation.com or checks mailed directly to The CarolinaEast Foundation, 2007B Neuse Blvd, New Bern, NC 28560.

Thank you for your love and support of our community. Stay well.

Jill Thompson, Executive Director, CarolinaEast Foundation

Submitted by: Amy Willis, Office Administrator, CarolinaEast Foundation