Tips for Business Owners during these Uncertain Times

The Novel Coronavirus has changed our way of life, at least until there are effective treatments or a vaccine.

We’re worried about local business owners and their employees. So many of you are still recovering from Hurricane Florence. Believe it or not, there are hidden opportunities and I remain hopeful…

“Crises and deadlocks when they occur have at least this advantage, that they force us to think.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

If you’re a business owner and your shop is temporarily closed or you’re on the verge of closing:

– Update your business plan and think of ways to repurpose products by creating new ones. For example, Danny Batten, owner of Surf, Wind, and Fire is repurposing products by making face coverings.

– Get creative. Danny also made hand sanitizer kits! Think about the community needs and how you can fill them during the pandemic.

– Keep your customers apprised of how they can purchase items and the importance of your services/products by developing a digital newsletter, starting a blog, or establishing a YouTube channel to showcase your business by using video. This is a great way to cultivate a personal connection with potential customers/clients.

– If you don’t have a website, now is the time to create one. Consider your website as your company’s real estate or home base. You own it. It should feature your products/services and ways for people to purchase them online. I recommend blogging once a week or bi-weekly at the least. If you don’t like to write, you can use video or audio, or both! Make sure you have information about you and how people can contact you.

– Share your blog and videos to social media. There are so many businesses who only have a Facebook page. What if you woke up one morning and Facebook was gone? All of the content, photos, and videos disappeared. There goes all of your hard work. If you need help creating a website, give Jeremy LeRay, owner of New Bern Web Design a call at 252-349-0270. Jeremy has been our “Peace of Mind” for years and you won’t be disappointed. If you need help with content marketing, video, or podcasting, call Brad Poirier, owner of Bear City Impact at 252-631-9608.

Be careful what you publish on social media

Most people miss the social connection, so we turn to social media to fill that need. Unfortunately, a lot of posts are creating chaos by fueling our anxiety and anger; and spreading misinformation. It’s so important to keep a cool head and not respond out of anger. If you aren’t sure if you should respond, don’t. Just accept the fact that if a friend posts something outrageous, no matter what you say will probably not change their opinion. Some things are better left unsaid. If you respond without thinking it through, it may change a prospective customer’s view of you, and your business could suffer. Before posting or responding, ask yourself if it’s really worth it.

Lead by example and others will follow

If you want customers to shop at your business, I suggest that you encourage your staff to wear face masks/covering and practice social distancing measures. A lot of people are fearful that they will become infected or are afraid they will bring the disease into their homes and infect their loved ones who are at higher risk of becoming seriously ill and possibly dying. If they see that you’re taking the pandemic seriously, I truly believe they will support you!

Please let us know how we can help or if you have any questions by us sending an email.

Wishing you well,

Wendy Card