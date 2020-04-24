Tony Brown and Carol Mattocks join IEI National Advisory Board

Raleigh, NC – The Institute for Emerging Issues (IEI) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Brown and Carol Mattocks to its National Advisory Board.

“Tony and Carol have long been recognized for their insights into how to improve our state’s economic and civic well-being – the same issues we work on at the Institute for Emerging Issues.” said Leslie Boney, director of the Institute for Emerging Issues. “They understand how important communication, information sharing and connecting is right now and they are exactly the sorts of folks we need on our National Advisory Board as we work to reconnect our state.”

“All my life I’ve had deep appreciation and respect for NC State University. Every summer NC State students would come to our family farm outside of Asheville to advise us on crop rotation, water management, and organic farming techniques,” said Brown. “Everything about NC State was leading-edge back when I was a student, and the University’s commitment to being at the front of the Pack continues today at the Institute for Emerging Issues. I’m delighted to serve on the National Advisory Board with [Chair Jack Cecil] and Leslie.”

Brown is an NC State graduate and long-time supporter of a number of NC State University programs and initiatives, including the Wolfpack Club, CHASS Creative Writing Program, and the College of Engineering Department of Computer Science. Family members Kathryn, Miles and Julia Brown are all graduates of NC State University as well. Julia is an All-American NC State volleyball player (2014-18).

Mattocks has also been involved with IEI for years and found that her interests have aligned with recent emerging issues.

“I have been attending Emerging Issues Forums for years and am honored to be asked to now serve on the Board where people of expertise in differing issues are brought together to address ideas which can lead to policies that can profoundly affect communities and countries,” said Mattocks. “My interests have nearly always centered around the welfare of children and youth in our society as noted in the boards and organizations that I have been associated with. More recently my interests have been heightened by the climate changes which have produced flooding and storm surges adversely affecting my hometown and the surrounding communities.”

Tony Brown is the Director of Strategic Investments at Public Consulting Group, Inc. (PCG). Mr. Brown has held several senior leadership positions since joining PCG in 1990 that contribute to corporate functions and business lines.

Mr. Brown brings more than 35 years of project experience in public sector information technology (IT), which includes management consulting, systems integration, and operations related to the healthcare, social care, and education industries.

Carol Mattocks has always possessed a passion for child welfare. Having been the first Guardian ad Litem District Administrator hire in Eastern NC and having seen so many families impacted by alcohol and substance abuse led her to become the founding chair of CCSAP, a substance abuse prevention coalition. The mission of CCSAP is to prevent underage drinking, the misuse of opioids and other substances, and more recently to prevent underage vaping.

Carol still serves on the board for CCSAP and many others including Children’s Hope Alliance, The Governor’s Crime Commission – Juvenile Justice Issues and United Way of Coastal Carolina. Carol also serves as a Craven Community College Trustee.

Submitted by: Greg Hedgepeth, NC State University, Institute for Emerging Issues