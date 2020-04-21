United Way of Coastal Carolina COVID-19 Community Relief Fund Makes Donations to Local Food Banks

New Bern, NC – In response to the growing need for feeding individuals and families during this time of economic stress, job loss and social distancing due to the COVID19 virus, the United Way of Coastal Carolina Board of Directors has voted to distribute funds raised by donations to its COVID-19 Community Relief Fund to four local organizations providing food assistance.

Donations from the UWCC Relief Fund will be given to:

Hope Mission of Carteret County

Religious Community Services (Craven County)

The Filling Station (Jones County)

Pamlico County Fishes and Loaves Outreach

The COVID-19 Community Relief Fund (https://www.unitedwaycoastalnc.org/civicrm/contribute/transact?reset=1&id=28) is actively taking donations at this time. The fund was established to support areas of need that could including food, housing and utility assistance. UWCC will coordinate with local non-profits to determine on-going needs and fund distribution as needs change in the days and weeks ahead.

United Way of Coastal Carolina Executive Director Sandra Phelps notes that “Through the years, United Way has responded to many natural disasters in our four-county area. This pandemic has created widespread uncertainty beyond any natural disaster we have experienced. United Way is committed to helping our area’s most vulnerable families in meaningful ways.”

One hundred percent of donations made to the COVID-19 Community Relief Fund will support efforts to provide relief to people impacted by coronavirus and its effect on the communities served by United Way of Coastal Carolina.

Submitted by: Sherwood Crawford, United Way of Coastal Carolina