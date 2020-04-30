What are you doing to prevent Cabin Fever?

Are you frustrated, anxious, bored, or all? Don’t let self-isolation get the best of you!

Here are some ideas to help redirect your thoughts:

– Volunteer. From making face coverings/mask to volunteering for crisis helplines, there’s so many opportunities to make a difference!

– Feed the ducks at Union Point Park. Use dog food instead of bread. Bread fills them up with empty calories and they can become malnourished.

– Take time to really get to know your pet. If you have a dog, when was the last time that you did some training? Zak George has some terrific free dog training videos that really work! Walk with your pup and discover new places together.

– Fix things around your home. If you don’t know how, It’s amazing how many DIY videos are on YouTube.

– Read a book.

– Start a journal. This is a great way to get your thoughts out. Especially if you’re having anxiety. Who knows, after this is over, you may want to publish your stories. We are living in a time that historians will research years from now.

– Identify birds in your backyard. Learn their songs. Try singing back to them.

– Leave a note on an elderly neighbor’s door with your phone number to make sure they’re okay.

– Tour our great city!

– Explore the great outdoors. Bring your camera as every trip in nature brings a different experience! Look at the photos and try to identify the plants, wildlife, and trees when you get home.

– Host a Zoom meeting and catch up with friends and family. Believe it or not, it really helps if you haven’t seen someone in a long time!

– Play board games or cards with your family or roommates.

– Start a hobby: Gardening, woodworking, sewing, crocheting, learn how to cook or try new recipes, beekeeping, painting, pottery, photography, scrapbooking, yoga, homebrewing, do a puzzle, playing a musical instrument, or learn a new language,

– Discover New Bern Parks and Recreation, Craven County Recreation and Parks and the Croatan National Forest.

– Go camping! Pitch a tent in the Forest or camp in your backyard.

– Go fish! Make sure you have a license. For details, visit ncwildlife.org/licensing/licenses-and-regulations.

– If you’ve been binging on TV shows or sitting too long while you’re working from home, take a break. Get up and move. Our bodies need exercise. If it’s been a while, start out small by stretching and taking short walks. Or dance like nobody’s watching…they probably aren’t! If you get in the habit, you can come out of this fitter than you were before.

Keep in contact with others. Call your friends or family. if you’re having a hard time and need to connect with someone, text the Crisis Text Line. If you feel helpless or are having a crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

It goes without saying, but please practice social distancing measures for the greater good of our community.

Wishing you well,

Laura Johnson